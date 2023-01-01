$26,488+ tax & licensing
613-507-9910
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
2.4L AWD / Alloy Wheels / Heated Seats
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9496573
- VIN: 5XYZTDLB2JG547060
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 42,145 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Is a well-rounded, impressive SUV! It drives well, has easy-to-use controls, lots of room, and comprehensive standard safety equipment!
Features include a 2.4L 4cyl Engine, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Bluetooth Connection, CD Player, Fog Lights, USB Input, Backup Camera, and so much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!
Vehicle Features
