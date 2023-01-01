Menu
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

42,145 KM

Details Description Features

$26,488

+ tax & licensing
$26,488

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2.4L AWD / Alloy Wheels / Heated Seats

2.4L AWD / Alloy Wheels / Heated Seats

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,488

+ taxes & licensing

42,145KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9496573
  • VIN: 5XYZTDLB2JG547060

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 42,145 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Is a well-rounded, impressive SUV! It drives well, has easy-to-use controls, lots of room, and comprehensive standard safety equipment!

 

Features include a 2.4L 4cyl Engine, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Bluetooth Connection, CD Player, Fog Lights, USB Input, Backup Camera, and so much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

