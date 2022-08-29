$26,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-507-9910
2018 Hyundai Sonata
2.4L Limited / Clean CarFax / Leather / Loaded
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-507-9910
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9313375
- VIN: 5NPE34AF4JH726441
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 59,805 KM
Vehicle Description
Features include a 2.4L Engine, Leather Seats, Heated and Cooled Seats, Power Seats, Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Push Button Start, Lane Departure System, Backup Camera, Dual Climate Control, Drivers Memory Seat, Alloy Wheels and so much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.