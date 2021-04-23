Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Jeep Cherokee

60,923 KM

Details Description Features

$30,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$30,998

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Cherokee

2018 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

  1. 6986216
  2. 6986216
  3. 6986216
  4. 6986216
  5. 6986216
  6. 6986216
  7. 6986216
  8. 6986216
  9. 6986216
  10. 6986216
  11. 6986216
  12. 6986216
  13. 6986216
  14. 6986216
  15. 6986216
  16. 6986216
  17. 6986216
  18. 6986216
  19. 6986216
  20. 6986216
  21. 6986216
  22. 6986216
  23. 6986216
  24. 6986216
  25. 6986216
  26. 6986216
  27. 6986216
Contact Seller

$30,998

+ taxes & licensing

60,923KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6986216
  • Stock #: 21040AA
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBX6JD555879

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 60,923 KM

Vehicle Description

Granite Crystal Metallic Cherokee Trailhawk 4x4 | V6 3.2 L | 9-Spd Automatic w/OD | 60,923 km Hurry in for this almost new 2018 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk with only 60,923 kilometres! This certified pre-owned SUV is powered by a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.2 L/198 engine with a 9-Speed Automatic w/OD transmission and 4-Wheel-Drive. This is a 5-passenger vehicle. More information: WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" BLACK ALUMINUM OFF-ROAD, GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC, 3.517 AXLE RATIO, RADIO: UCONNECT 3C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: GPS Navigation, COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Exterior Mirrors Remote Start System Windshield Wiper De-Icer Power Heated Exterior Mirrors Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel, BLACK/BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/CLOTH INSERTS, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/ACTIVE DRIVE II (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Active Drive II 3.517 Axle Ratio, ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS, Satellite Radio, Tires - Front All-Terrain, Bluetooth Connection, Satellite Radio, Tow Hooks, Aluminum Wheels, Rear Spoiler, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Power Door Locks, Privacy Glass, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Tow Hooks, ABS, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Tires - Rear All-Terrain, Power Mirror(s), Power Steering, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Four Wheel Drive, AM/FM Stereo, Daytime Running Lights, Rear Defrost, Conventional Spare Tire, Automatic Headlights, Brake Assist, HID headlights, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Trip Computer, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Woodgrain Interior Trim, Driver Vanity Mirror, Bucket Seats, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, A/C, Leather Seats, Cloth Seats, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Requires Subscription, Requires Subscription, Power Door Locks, Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Traction Control, Stability Control, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Side Air Bag, Power Windows, Tire Pressure Monitor, Floor Mats, Child Safety Locks, Traction Control, Passenger Air Bag, Trip Computer, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Back-Up Camera, Rear Head Air Bag Call 613-549-1311 and book a test-drive today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Granite Crystal Metallic
3.517 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
RADIO: UCONNECT 3C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: GPS Navigation
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" BLACK ALUMINUM OFF-ROAD
BLACK/BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/CLOTH INSERTS
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/ACTIVE DRIVE II (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Active Drive II 3.517 Axle Ratio
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Exterior Mirrors Remote Start System Windshield Wiper De-Icer Power Heated Exterior Mirrors Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Taylor Automall

2020 Chevrolet Trax ...
 46,151 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Trax ...
 42,756 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Cruze...
 45,910 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

Call Dealer

613-549-XXXX

(click to show)

613-549-1311

Alternate Numbers
1-866-549-1311
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory