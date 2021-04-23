+ taxes & licensing
Granite Crystal Metallic Cherokee Trailhawk 4x4 | V6 3.2 L | 9-Spd Automatic w/OD | 60,923 km Hurry in for this almost new 2018 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk with only 60,923 kilometres! This certified pre-owned SUV is powered by a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.2 L/198 engine with a 9-Speed Automatic w/OD transmission and 4-Wheel-Drive. This is a 5-passenger vehicle. More information: WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" BLACK ALUMINUM OFF-ROAD, GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC, 3.517 AXLE RATIO, RADIO: UCONNECT 3C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: GPS Navigation, COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Exterior Mirrors Remote Start System Windshield Wiper De-Icer Power Heated Exterior Mirrors Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel, BLACK/BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/CLOTH INSERTS, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/ACTIVE DRIVE II (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Active Drive II 3.517 Axle Ratio, ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS, Satellite Radio, Tires - Front All-Terrain, Bluetooth Connection, Satellite Radio, Tow Hooks, Aluminum Wheels, Rear Spoiler, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Power Door Locks, Privacy Glass, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Tow Hooks, ABS, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Tires - Rear All-Terrain, Power Mirror(s), Power Steering, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Four Wheel Drive, AM/FM Stereo, Daytime Running Lights, Rear Defrost, Conventional Spare Tire, Automatic Headlights, Brake Assist, HID headlights, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Trip Computer, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Woodgrain Interior Trim, Driver Vanity Mirror, Bucket Seats, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, A/C, Leather Seats, Cloth Seats, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Requires Subscription, Requires Subscription, Power Door Locks, Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Traction Control, Stability Control, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Side Air Bag, Power Windows, Tire Pressure Monitor, Floor Mats, Child Safety Locks, Traction Control, Passenger Air Bag, Trip Computer, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Back-Up Camera, Rear Head Air Bag Call 613-549-1311 and book a test-drive today!
