2018 Jeep Wrangler

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 3 , 9 1 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10163919

10163919 Stock #: 10648

10648 VIN: 1C4HJXEG9JW213915

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 83,912 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.