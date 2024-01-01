$33,288+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Wrangler
SAHARA 4X4
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
Certified
$33,288
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 107,297 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready for adventure with this rugged 2018 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4x4, now available at Paulette Auto Sales! This black beauty boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine, perfect for conquering any terrain. With its automatic transmission and 4-wheel drive, you'll be able to tackle the toughest roads with ease. This Wrangler is ready to hit the trails with only 107,297km on the odometer.
Step inside and enjoy the comfortable and stylish interior. Featuring bucket seats, power windows and door locks, cruise control, and a tilt steering wheel, you'll be cruising in comfort. Stay safe with features like anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and a security system. With heated mirrors, keyless entry, and fog lights, this Wrangler is ready for anything.
Here are five features that will really make this Jeep stand out:
- 4-wheel drive: Ready to conquer any terrain.
- 6-cylinder engine: Powerful and ready to go.
- Automatic transmission: Smooth and effortless driving.
- Heated Mirrors: Keep your vision clear on cold days.
- Keyless entry: Effortlessly unlock your Jeep with just a push of a button.
