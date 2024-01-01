Menu
<p>Get ready for adventure with this rugged 2018 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4x4, now available at Paulette Auto Sales! This black beauty boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine, perfect for conquering any terrain. With its automatic transmission and 4-wheel drive, youll be able to tackle the toughest roads with ease. This Wrangler is ready to hit the trails with only 107,297km on the odometer.</p><p>Step inside and enjoy the comfortable and stylish interior. Featuring bucket seats, power windows and door locks, cruise control, and a tilt steering wheel, youll be cruising in comfort. Stay safe with features like anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and a security system. With heated mirrors, keyless entry, and fog lights, this Wrangler is ready for anything.</p><p><strong>Here are five features that will really make this Jeep stand out:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>4-wheel drive:</strong> Ready to conquer any terrain.</li><li><strong>6-cylinder engine:</strong> Powerful and ready to go.</li><li><strong>Automatic transmission:</strong> Smooth and effortless driving.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Keep your vision clear on cold days.</li><li><strong>Keyless entry:</strong> Effortlessly unlock your Jeep with just a push of a button.</li></ul><p> </p>

2018 Jeep Wrangler

107,297 KM

$33,288

+ tax & licensing
Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-507-9910

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

107,297KM
VIN 1C4HJXEG9JW196243

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 107,297 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-507-9910

833-241-0443
