2018 Jeep Wrangler
JK Sport
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
80,392KM
VIN 1C4AJWAG9JL902825
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 25692A
- Mileage 80,392 KM
Vehicle Description
Sport 4x4
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Mechanical
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Interior
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Safety
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Rollover protection bars
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
am/fm
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Powertrain
V6 Cylinder Engine
Additional Features
Hill Ascent Control
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Adaptative Cruise Control
