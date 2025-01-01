Menu
Account
Sign In
Sport 4x4

2018 Jeep Wrangler

80,392 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Sport

Watch This Vehicle
12897191

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Sport

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
80,392KM
VIN 1C4AJWAG9JL902825

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 25692A
  • Mileage 80,392 KM

Vehicle Description

Sport 4x4

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Mechanical

Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive

Interior

Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Brake Assist
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Rollover protection bars

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
am/fm
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Hill Ascent Control
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Taylor Automall

Used 2017 Buick Encore Premium for sale in Kingston, ON
2017 Buick Encore Premium 43,005 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Sport for sale in Kingston, ON
2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Sport 80,392 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ w/1LZ for sale in Kingston, ON
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ w/1LZ 101,400 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Taylor Automall

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-549-XXXX

(click to show)

613-549-1311

Alternate Numbers
1-866-549-1311
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

2018 Jeep Wrangler