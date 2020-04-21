Menu
2018 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara 4x4 JL (New Style) - Backup Cam! One Owner!

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara 4x4 JL (New Style) - Backup Cam! One Owner!

Location

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

1429 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E9

613-549-8900

$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 76,404KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4884486
  • Stock #: 20J064A
  • VIN: 1C4HJXEG8JW114227
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

One Owner, Navigation, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Leather Seats, 8.4 Inch Touchscreen Radio, Rear View Camera, Uconnect and Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Air Conditioning, 18 Inch Alloy WheelsOVER 100 PRE-OWNED IN STOCK AT WWW.KINGSTONDODGE.COM : 4.99% OAC. Get Pre-Approved Today at CarLoansKingston.ca Fast, Easy, Confidential.

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • remote start
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera

