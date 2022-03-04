Menu
2018 Jeep Wrangler

52,109 KM

Details Description Features

$45,488

+ tax & licensing
$45,488

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2018 Jeep Wrangler

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara / JL Series / Clean CarFax

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara / JL Series / Clean CarFax

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,488

+ taxes & licensing

52,109KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8476584
  • Stock #: 5518
  • VIN: 1C4HJXEGXJW138299

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 52,109 KM

Vehicle Description

Thinking about a go anywhere, do anything type SUV? Welcome to the 2018 Jeep Wrangler Sarara JL!

 

Features include 3.6L Pentastar V6, Legendary 4X4 Off-Road Capabilities, Removeable Hard Top / Doors, Heated Seats and Wheel, Tow Package with Trailer Hitch, Remote Start, Backup Camera, Heated Mirrors, Running Boards, UConnect Touchscreen with Bluetooth and Satellite Radio, and much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment! 

 

You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!

 

** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.

 

** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

24G
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

