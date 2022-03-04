$45,488+ tax & licensing
613-507-9910
2018 Jeep Wrangler
Sahara / JL Series / Clean CarFax
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8476584
- Stock #: 5518
- VIN: 1C4HJXEGXJW138299
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 52,109 KM
Vehicle Description
Thinking about a go anywhere, do anything type SUV? Welcome to the 2018 Jeep Wrangler Sarara JL!
Features include 3.6L Pentastar V6, Legendary 4X4 Off-Road Capabilities, Removeable Hard Top / Doors, Heated Seats and Wheel, Tow Package with Trailer Hitch, Remote Start, Backup Camera, Heated Mirrors, Running Boards, UConnect Touchscreen with Bluetooth and Satellite Radio, and much more!
Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment!
You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!
** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.
** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.
Vehicle Features
