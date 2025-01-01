$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2018 Kia Forte
LX
2018 Kia Forte
LX
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
114,884KM
VIN 3KPFL4A72JE207809
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 114,884 KM
Vehicle Description
Streaming Audio, Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows
With a smart and user friendly infotainment system, and plenty of cargo space, the 2018 Kia Forte is becoming a capable competitor in the compact car scene. This 2018 Kia Forte is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The 2018 Kia Forte received a makeover making it very appealing, projecting itself as an upscale vehicle for a much lower price than you would expect. Numerous driver focused features and options are available across the trims. Efficiency and reliability are the main key points for this Kia Forte. Roomy and comfortable with ample cargo space, this 2018 Forte stands at a great value for what is on offer.This sedan has 114,884 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Forte's trim level is LX. Kia has proven again that quality matters. This well built 2018 Kia Forte LX is a roomy, efficient compact sedan capable of covering great distances while providing excellent comfort. Features include power heated side mirrors, a 4 speaker stereo system with Bluetooth, AUX and USB inputs, satellite stereo and wireless streaming audio, a 6-way adjustable driver seat and a 4 way adjustable passenger seat, power windows, an engine immobilizer, rear child safety locks and a 60-40 folding rear seat.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Front Wheel Drive, Wheel Covers, AM/FM Stereo, Brake Assist, Tires - Front All-Season, Heated Mirrors, Steel Wheels, Traction Control, Rear Defrost, Auxiliary Audio Input, Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering, Daytime Running Lights, ABS, CD Player, Var...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
2018 Kia Forte