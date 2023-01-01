Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Kia Optima

119,904 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Optima

2018 Kia Optima

LX / Clean CarFax / Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Optima

LX / Clean CarFax / Heated Seats

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
119,904KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9622789
  • VIN: 5XXGT4L31JG183413

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 119,904 KM

Vehicle Description

Features include a 2.4L 4cyl Engine, Heated Seats, CD Player, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Satellite Radio, and so much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales

2017 Chevrolet Malib...
 78,158 KM
$20,888 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 134,889 KM
$26,888 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 67,018 KM
$37,288 + tax & lic

Email Paulette Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Quick Links
Directions Inventory