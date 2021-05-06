2018 Kia Rio

+ taxes & licensing
613-389-6359
1671 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X2
613-389-6359
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Very Nice Kia Rio in Excellent Condition with Low KM's, CarFax Clean Vehicle History Report and Factory Warranty till July 2023 or 100,000 Km's. Air Conditioning, Blue Tooth, Cup Holders, Heated Seats and Steering Wheel, Owners Manual, Power Locks, Mirrors, Trunk, and Windows, Rearview Camera and Satellite Radio. Great Tires and 2 Key Fobs. CERTIFIED, SERVICED, DRIPLESS RUSTPROOF PROTECTED AND FACTORY POWERTRAIN WARRANTY. *FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 4.99% OAC. $88 Bi-WEEKLY PAYMENT CALCULATED ON 8 YEAR TERM AND DOES NOT INCLUDE HST OR LICENSING. NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS PROMO ON NOW !!! LETS CHAT SOON !!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1671 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X2