2018 Kia Rio

55,000 KM

Details

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

D&D Auto Services Ltd

613-389-6359

2018 Kia Rio

2018 Kia Rio

LX, LOW KM'S !! ONLY $88 Bi Weekly OAC*

2018 Kia Rio

LX, LOW KM'S !! ONLY $88 Bi Weekly OAC*

Location

D&D Auto Services Ltd

1671 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X2

613-389-6359

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

55,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7077586
  • Stock #: 1051
  • VIN: 3KPA24AB5JE134680

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black and Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 55,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Very Nice Kia Rio in Excellent Condition with Low KM's, CarFax Clean Vehicle History Report and Factory Warranty till July 2023 or 100,000 Km's.  Air Conditioning, Blue Tooth, Cup Holders, Heated Seats and Steering Wheel, Owners Manual, Power Locks, Mirrors, Trunk, and Windows, Rearview Camera and Satellite Radio.  Great Tires and 2 Key Fobs. CERTIFIED, SERVICED, DRIPLESS RUSTPROOF PROTECTED AND FACTORY POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.  *FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 4.99% OAC. $88 Bi-WEEKLY PAYMENT CALCULATED ON 8 YEAR TERM AND DOES NOT INCLUDE HST OR LICENSING.  NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS PROMO ON NOW !!!  LETS CHAT SOON !!!                                 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Back-Up Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

D&D Auto Services Ltd

D&D Auto Services Ltd

1671 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X2

613-389-6359

