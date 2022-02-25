$18,998+ tax & licensing
$18,998
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2018 Kia Rio
5-Door EX- Certified - $133 B/W
Location
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
16,354KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8447913
- Stock #: 22309A
- VIN: 3KPA35AB3JE020535
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Stock # 22309A
- Mileage 16,354 KM
Vehicle Description
A roomy cabin and unexpected cargo space, the 2018 Rio 5 is ready to fit into any lifestyle. This 2018 Kia Rio 5-door is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
From its newly sculpted, aerodynamic shape to its distinctive front grille, the 2018 Rio 5 is sure to draw looks anywhere it goes. Inspired by European design, Kia updated both the front and rear to be even sleeker providing a more aggressive exterior design. The Rio 5's bold, dynamic styling starts at the exterior and continues into the cabin. Loaded with driver-focused amenities and plenty of headroom and legroom for all passengers. It's the small car that is big on comfort! This low mileage hatchback has just 16,354 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 130HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $132.13 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $24048 ). See dealer for details.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Heated Front Seat(s), Bluetooth Connection, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Satellite Radio, Automatic Headlights, Rear Bench Seat, Sun/Moonroof, AM/FM Stereo, Temporary Spare Tire, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Power Door Locks
