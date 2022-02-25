Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Kia Rio

16,354 KM

Details Description Features

$18,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,998

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Rio

2018 Kia Rio

5-Door EX- Certified - $133 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Rio

5-Door EX- Certified - $133 B/W

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

Contact Seller

$18,998

+ taxes & licensing

16,354KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8447913
  • Stock #: 22309A
  • VIN: 3KPA35AB3JE020535

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Stock # 22309A
  • Mileage 16,354 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified, Low Mileage!

A roomy cabin and unexpected cargo space, the 2018 Rio 5 is ready to fit into any lifestyle. This 2018 Kia Rio 5-door is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

From its newly sculpted, aerodynamic shape to its distinctive front grille, the 2018 Rio 5 is sure to draw looks anywhere it goes. Inspired by European design, Kia updated both the front and rear to be even sleeker providing a more aggressive exterior design. The Rio 5's bold, dynamic styling starts at the exterior and continues into the cabin. Loaded with driver-focused amenities and plenty of headroom and legroom for all passengers. It's the small car that is big on comfort! This low mileage hatchback has just 16,354 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 130HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/


THE CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED ADVANTAGE
Instead of worries our vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturer’s Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance, and an Exchange Privilege.
OUR VEHICLES ARE PRE-OWNED. IT DOESN’T MEAN WE LOVE THEM ANY LESS.



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $132.13 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $24048 ). See dealer for details.

For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Heated Front Seat(s), Bluetooth Connection, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Satellite Radio, Automatic Headlights, Rear Bench Seat, Sun/Moonroof, AM/FM Stereo, Temporary Spare Tire, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Power Door Locks, Buck...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Taylor Automall

2011 Hyundai Sonata ...
 132,046 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Buick Encore Pr...
 32,157 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Buick LaCrosse ...
 213,129 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

Call Dealer

613-549-XXXX

(click to show)

613-549-1311

Alternate Numbers
1-866-549-1311
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory