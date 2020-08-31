Menu
2018 Kia Sorento

41,408 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kingston KIA

613-384-2005

SX V6 AWD Excellent Condition Fully Loaded

Location

Kingston KIA

2820 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 4V2

613-384-2005

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

41,408KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5782887
  • Stock #: P-1068
  • VIN: 5XYPKDA5XJG371186

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 41,408 KM

Vehicle Description

Since opening our doors in 2000, Kingston Kia has been providing Kingston and the surrounding area with a world class sales and service experience. We at Kingston Kia are ready and excited to provide YOU with the car shopping experience you deserve. We pride ourselves on a no pressure sales environment and a fix right service guarantee. As Bill Fellows, Owner and Operator, would say The competition knows us - You should too! Kingston Kia 613-384-2005

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kingston KIA

Kingston KIA

2820 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 4V2

613-384-2005

