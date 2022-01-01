Menu
2018 Kia Sorento

60,297 KM

Details Description Features

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

2018 Kia Sorento

2018 Kia Sorento

3.3L EX V6, 7 PASS, LEATHER, PWR HEATED SEAT, WOW!!

2018 Kia Sorento

3.3L EX V6, 7 PASS, LEATHER, PWR HEATED SEAT, WOW!!

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

60,297KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8092060
  Stock #: 211091
  VIN: 5XYPHDA57JG398246

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 211091
  • Mileage 60,297 KM

Vehicle Description

V6, 7 PASS, LEATHER, PWR HEATED SEAT, BACKUP CAM, BLUETOOTH!! BEAUTIFUL TRUCK!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

