$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Soul EV
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 8358
- Mileage 87,036 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to hit the road in style and sustainability with this sleek 2018 Kia Soul EV, available now at Paulette Auto Sales! This white SUV boasts a spacious and versatile interior, perfect for city commutes or weekend adventures. With 87,036 km on the odometer, this Soul EV has plenty of life left in it.
Enjoy the peace of mind that comes with a reliable electric powertrain and a host of advanced features. This Soul EV is packed with safety features including anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control. Stay comfortable in all weather conditions with heated seats and a heated steering wheel. Need to see in the dark? You'll appreciate the automatic headlights and fog lights. And with keyless entry, power windows, and power locks, getting in and out of your Soul EV is a breeze.
Come visit Paulette Auto Sales today and experience the future of driving with this fantastic 2018 Kia Soul EV.
Five features that make this Soul EV stand out:
- Electric Powertrain: Enjoy eco-friendly driving without compromising on performance.
- Heated Seats & Steering Wheel: Stay warm and comfortable all year round.
- Automatic Headlights & Fog Lights: Drive safely and confidently, even in low visibility conditions.
- Keyless Entry: Convenience at your fingertips.
- Spacious Interior: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo.
Vehicle Features
