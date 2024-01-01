Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Get ready to hit the road in style and sustainability with this sleek 2018 Kia Soul EV, available now at Paulette Auto Sales! This white SUV boasts a spacious and versatile interior, perfect for city commutes or weekend adventures. With 87,036 km on the odometer, this Soul EV has plenty of life left in it.</p><p>Enjoy the peace of mind that comes with a reliable electric powertrain and a host of advanced features. This Soul EV is packed with safety features including anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control. Stay comfortable in all weather conditions with heated seats and a heated steering wheel. Need to see in the dark? Youll appreciate the automatic headlights and fog lights. And with keyless entry, power windows, and power locks, getting in and out of your Soul EV is a breeze.</p><p>Come visit Paulette Auto Sales today and experience the future of driving with this fantastic 2018 Kia Soul EV.</p><p><strong>Five features that make this Soul EV stand out:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Electric Powertrain:</strong> Enjoy eco-friendly driving without compromising on performance.</li><li><strong>Heated Seats & Steering Wheel:</strong> Stay warm and comfortable all year round.</li><li><strong>Automatic Headlights & Fog Lights:</strong> Drive safely and confidently, even in low visibility conditions.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Convenience at your fingertips.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Plenty of room for passengers and cargo.</li></ul>

2018 Kia Soul EV

87,036 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Kia Soul EV

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Soul EV

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-507-9910

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
87,036KM
VIN KNDJX3AE8J7031551

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 8358
  • Mileage 87,036 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to hit the road in style and sustainability with this sleek 2018 Kia Soul EV, available now at Paulette Auto Sales! This white SUV boasts a spacious and versatile interior, perfect for city commutes or weekend adventures. With 87,036 km on the odometer, this Soul EV has plenty of life left in it.

Enjoy the peace of mind that comes with a reliable electric powertrain and a host of advanced features. This Soul EV is packed with safety features including anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control. Stay comfortable in all weather conditions with heated seats and a heated steering wheel. Need to see in the dark? You'll appreciate the automatic headlights and fog lights. And with keyless entry, power windows, and power locks, getting in and out of your Soul EV is a breeze.

Come visit Paulette Auto Sales today and experience the future of driving with this fantastic 2018 Kia Soul EV.

Five features that make this Soul EV stand out:

  • Electric Powertrain: Enjoy eco-friendly driving without compromising on performance.
  • Heated Seats & Steering Wheel: Stay warm and comfortable all year round.
  • Automatic Headlights & Fog Lights: Drive safely and confidently, even in low visibility conditions.
  • Keyless Entry: Convenience at your fingertips.
  • Spacious Interior: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Electric Motor

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales

Used 2017 Subaru Forester for sale in Kingston, ON
2017 Subaru Forester 167,210 KM $14,588 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic for sale in Kingston, ON
2019 RAM 1500 Classic 105,605 KM $28,888 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Altima for sale in Kingston, ON
2018 Nissan Altima 131,109 KM $16,288 + tax & lic

Email Paulette Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-507-XXXX

(click to show)

613-507-9910

Alternate Numbers
833-241-0443
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Soul EV