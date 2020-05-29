Menu
$20,977

+ taxes & licensing

Kingston KIA

613-384-2005

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Sportage

EX AWD Showroom Condition! Leather Seating!

Location

Kingston KIA

2820 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 4V2

613-384-2005

  • 62,278KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5055933
  • Stock #: 20Z-36A
  • VIN: KNDPNCAC4J7465920
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Showroom condition, loaded with all the right features and priced to move quick. Thousands under market value!! Come check it out today or call ahead to book an appointment with one of our Sales Professionals! Since opening our doors in 2000, Kingston Kia has been providing Kingston and the surrounding area with a world class sales and service experience. We at Kingston Kia are ready and excited to provide YOU with the car shopping experience you deserve. We pride ourselves on a no pressure sales environment and a fix right service guarantee. As Bill Fellows, Owner and Operator, would say The competition knows us - You should too! Kingston Kia 613-384-2005

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

