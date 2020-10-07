Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Kia Sportage

78,090 KM

Details Description

$20,125

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,125

+ taxes & licensing

Kingston KIA

613-384-2005

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Sportage

2018 Kia Sportage

EX AWD Leather Heated Steering & Seats!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Sportage

EX AWD Leather Heated Steering & Seats!

Location

Kingston KIA

2820 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 4V2

613-384-2005

  1. 6055260
  2. 6055260
  3. 6055260
  4. 6055260
Contact Seller

$20,125

+ taxes & licensing

78,090KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6055260
  • Stock #: 20V-44A
  • VIN: KNDPNCAC6J7317431

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 20V-44A
  • Mileage 78,090 KM

Vehicle Description

This Sportage was originally purchased here at Kingston Kia, was well maintained and boasts a clean Carfax Report - can't paint a better picture when buying a used vehicle. Not only that, but this Sportage also is priced well below market! Call today to book an appointment, or simply stop in and one of top tier sales professionals will be happy to assist with all your car buying needs! Since opening our doors in 2000, Kingston Kia has been providing Kingston and the surrounding area with a world class sales and service experience. We at Kingston Kia are ready and excited to provide YOU with the car shopping experience you deserve. We pride ourselves on a no pressure sales environment and a fix right service guarantee. As Bill Fellows, Owner and Operator, would say The competition knows us - You should too! Kingston Kia 613-384-2005

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kingston KIA

2019 Kia Sportage LX...
 16,093 KM
$23,375 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Forte EX+
 54,164 KM
$14,357 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Sorento SX ...
 28,163 KM
$28,975 + tax & lic

Email Kingston KIA

Kingston KIA

Kingston KIA

2820 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 4V2

Call Dealer

613-384-XXXX

(click to show)

613-384-2005

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory