2018 Lexus RX 350

80,887 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
LEATHER - NAVIGATION - MOONROOF

Location

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

  • VIN: 2T2BZMCAXJC144734

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Your 2018 Lexus RX 350 is a luxurious crossover SUV that offers a comfortable and convenient driving experience. With its spacious interior, advanced technology, and impressive fuel efficiency! Packed with 10-Way Power Driver's Seat, Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, heated rear seats, Leather, power sunroof, 12.3-Inch Display Screen, Lexus Enform App Suite, Navigation System, Rearview Camera, auto tilt side mirrors, Lane Departure Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert
and Smart Stop Technology. This Lexus is a great choice for anyone looking for a car that's both practical and enjoyable to drive.






**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca



Brian Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

