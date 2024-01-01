Menu
The 2018 Mazda CX-5 GS is packed with a 2.5L SKYACTIV®-G 4-cylinder engine, 10-way power-adjustable drivers seat with lumbar support, MAZDA CONNECT infotainment system with 7-inch color touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth® hands-free phone and audio streaming, USB ports, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and so much more! This is a 1 owner vehicle!

2018 Mazda CX-5

134,735 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda CX-5

GS SUNROOF - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - BACKUP CAM

2018 Mazda CX-5

GS SUNROOF - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - BACKUP CAM

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
134,735KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KFBCM5J0418287

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 134,735 KM

The 2018 Mazda CX-5 GS is packed with a 2.5L SKYACTIV®-G 4-cylinder engine, 10-way power-adjustable drivers seat with lumbar support, MAZDA CONNECT infotainment system with 7-inch color touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth® hands-free phone and audio streaming, USB ports, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and so much more! This is a 1 owner vehicle!

**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



The above advertised price and payment quote are applicable to finance purchases. Cash pricing is an additional $699. We have done this in an effort to keep our advertised pricing competitive to the market. Please consult your sales professional for further details and an explanation of costs.



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Hollett (Sales) - Extension 104 - Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca




Brian Doyle (Sales and Finance) - Extension 106 - Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Johnston (Director of Awesome Times) - Extension 101 - Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2018 Mazda CX-5