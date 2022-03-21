$28,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda CX-5
GX Auto AWD
$28,995
- Listing ID: 8727554
- VIN: JM3KFBBL6J0442042
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 45,204 KM
Vehicle Description
ZERO ADMIN FEES. ZERO FINANCE FEES. - Other dealerships charge up to $2000 extra for fees, do you like paying extra? This 2018 Mazda CX-5 AWD is a One Owner, Clean CarFax, and No Accidents. Check, check and check - it's got that perfect history you were looking for! PLUS it has brand new front brake pads and rotors! This beautiful CX-5 in Jet Black Mica is LOADED with options; such as, Alloy Wheels / Push Button Start / Rear Camera / Cruise Control / Bluetooth / Blind Spot Monitors / Smart City Brake Support / Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls / Traction Control /Auto Headlights / Apple Carplay / Android Auto. Why pick Ashie Motor Sales? We have been a trusted name in the automotive industry since 1977. Every vehicle we sell comes with a 6 month/unlimited kilometre warranty FREE! PLUS we have ZERO ADMIN FEES AND ZERO FINANCE FEES! We have been proudly serving Kingston, Napanee, Gananoque, Belleville, Brockville, Trenton, Smith Falls, Perth and Cobourg for over 45 years. We truly appreciate every customer who contacts us and believe that customer satisfaction always comes first. We offer low finance rates, same day approval with NO HIDDEN FEES! Every vehicle from Ashie Motors is safetied and certified with a CarFax vehicle history report. And if you are looking for extra protection, we have extended warranty options that cover almost everything on the vehicle for up to 4 years! We believe that taking care of a customer after the sale is just as important as before the sale. We have been in business for almost half a century because of that philosophy. Come visit us today at 624 Princess St, Kingston and you'll see why our customer service is second to none. Click NOW to lock in the lowest finance rate, with NO DOWN PAYMENT! (OAC) Go to our website to APPLY ONLINE or give us a call!
