2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GS with Navigation

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

Sale Price

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 22,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4907994
  • Stock #: 4907994
  • VIN: JM1BN1V79J1182265
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2018 Mazda 3 GS with Navigation and Leather Seating

Full Coverage Mazda Warranty Until May 2021 or 60,000kms - Powertrain Coverage Until May 2023 or 100,000kms

Heated Leather Seating, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth Connection, Navigation, Blind Spot Monitors, Cross Traffic Alert, Rear View Camera, Bose Audio, USB and Auxiliary Input, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control, CD Player, AM/FM, Satellite Radio. 

Ask us about Winter Wheel and Tire Packages and Extended Warranty Options! We have Great Pricing and Great Options!

ALL PRICING INCLUDES SAFETY INSPECTION AND FRESH OIL CHANGE. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES OR ADDITIONAL DEALER FEES!

All of our vehicles are ready to go! They’ve been through the shop for a 250-point safety inspection, Oil Change and Emissions Test if needed. Our vehicles have been cleaned inside and out for your viewing pleasure. When you step on our lot, you’ll notice that everything is priced and has an information sheet on the dash. We make shopping easy and stress free. Our lot is always open so you can view the vehicles yourself in the evening or on Sundays.

Autohouse Kingston is a locally owned family business. We have been serving Kingston and surrounding areas for over 25 years. We operate with transparency and family-like service for all our clients. Here at Autohouse Kingston we work with over 20 lenders to get you the best possible finance options. Please ask how you can add warranty and a winter tire package to your monthly payment. Get approved and driving the same day!

We are located 1556 Bath Rd in Kingston. Just East of Gardiners. Come on in for a test drive and speak to the owners, Bradie and Ken Johnston who will look after all your automotive needs with the friendly, low pressure feel you’ve been searching for. Drive off with your new ride today! Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is https://www.autohousekingston.ca/ If you have questions after hours or on weekends, Feel free to text Bradie at 613-331-1121. Autohouse Kingston – It just makes sense.

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rearview Camera
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Push Button Start
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Cross-Traffic Alert

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery (coming soon)
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

