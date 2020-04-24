2018 Mazda MAZDA3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

Child Seat Anchors

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Automatic Headlights

Rain Sensing Wipers

Remote Trunk Release

Push Button Start Seating Bucket Seats

Heated Seats

Leather Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

GPS Navigation

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player

SiriusXM Radio Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Keyless Start

Bluetooth Connection

Blind Spot Monitor

Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.