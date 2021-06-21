Menu
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

63,901 KM

$16,495

+ tax & licensing
$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GS SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, ALLOYS, BACKUP CAM!!

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GS SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, ALLOYS, BACKUP CAM!!

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

63,901KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7458818
  • Stock #: 210647
  • VIN: JM1BN1W34J1156944

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 210647
  • Mileage 63,901 KM

Vehicle Description

SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, ALLOYS, BACKUP CAM!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

