2018 Mazda MAZDA3

92,995 KM

Details Description Features

$18,495

+ tax & licensing
MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

GX POWER GROUP. AIR CONDITIONING.

GX POWER GROUP. AIR CONDITIONING.

Location

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

92,995KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9700858
  • Stock #: 220752
  • VIN: JM1BN1U72J1187843

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 220752
  • Mileage 92,995 KM

Vehicle Description

POWER GROUP. AIR CONDITIONING. AWESOME DEAL !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

