Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mercedes-Benz E400 4MATIC

59,548 KM

Details Description Features

$60,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$60,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
2018 Mercedes-Benz E400 4MATIC

2018 Mercedes-Benz E400 4MATIC

E 400 4MATIC Cabriolet

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mercedes-Benz E400 4MATIC

E 400 4MATIC Cabriolet

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$60,888

+ taxes & licensing

59,548KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9038365
  • VIN: WDD1K6GB4JF047724

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Selenite Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 59,548 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Mercedes-Benz E400 Cabriolet is, by all accounts, one seductively attractive machine! Complete with the gorgeous AMG Line Package, this beauty is ready to roll!

 

Features include a 3.0L Twin Turbo V6, Power Convertible Top, AMG Line Styling Package, 19" AMG Twin Spoke Wheels and Red Caliper AMG Brakes, AMG Interior Package, Wood Interior, Premium Black Leather, Bermester High-End Premium Audio, 360 Degree Backup Camera with Sensors, Power Seats with Driver and Passenger Memory Seats, Heated and Cooled Seats, Dual Climate Control, Premium Ambiance Illumination, Active Lane Change Assist, Illuminated Door Sills, Power Folding Mirrors, Heated Windshield Washer, and SO much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales

2018 Mercedes-Benz E...
 59,548 KM
$60,888 + tax & lic
2020 GMC Sierra 2500...
 96,365 KM
$78,688 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Fusion SE ...
 111,397 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-507-XXXX

(click to show)

613-507-9910

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory