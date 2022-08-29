$60,888+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz E400 4MATIC
E 400 4MATIC Cabriolet
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-507-9910
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$60,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9038365
- VIN: WDD1K6GB4JF047724
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Selenite Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 59,548 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Mercedes-Benz E400 Cabriolet is, by all accounts, one seductively attractive machine! Complete with the gorgeous AMG Line Package, this beauty is ready to roll!
Features include a 3.0L Twin Turbo V6, Power Convertible Top, AMG Line Styling Package, 19" AMG Twin Spoke Wheels and Red Caliper AMG Brakes, AMG Interior Package, Wood Interior, Premium Black Leather, Bermester High-End Premium Audio, 360 Degree Backup Camera with Sensors, Power Seats with Driver and Passenger Memory Seats, Heated and Cooled Seats, Dual Climate Control, Premium Ambiance Illumination, Active Lane Change Assist, Illuminated Door Sills, Power Folding Mirrors, Heated Windshield Washer, and SO much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!
Vehicle Features
