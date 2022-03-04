$90,488+ tax & licensing
613-507-9910
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE
AMG GLE 63 S / Clean CarFax / White Leather
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8563562
- VIN: 4JGED7FB9JA108622
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 54,498 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Mercedes GLE AMG 63S is one hot rod SUV!! Featuring a 577hp and 561 lb-ft Bi-Turbo V8! While this SUV is quick, don't forget about the high-end luxury interior!!
Features include a 5.5L Twin Turbo V8, 4Matic All Wheel Drive, Gorgeous White Leather, Huge Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Power Seats, Memory Seats, Heated and Cooled Seats, Navigation, Power Liftgate, and so much more!
Vehicle Features
