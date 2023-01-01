Menu
2018 Mitsubishi RVR

169,469 KM

Details Description Features

$17,888

+ tax & licensing
$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

SE / Clean CarFax / Backup Camera

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

169,469KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9749863
  • VIN: JA4AH3AU8JZ601499

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 169,469 KM

Vehicle Description

Features include a 2.0L 4cyl Engine, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Touchscreen with Bluetooth / Satellite Radio, Tire Pressure Monitor, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, and so much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

