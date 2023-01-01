$17,888+ tax & licensing
613-507-9910
2018 Mitsubishi RVR
SE / Clean CarFax / Backup Camera
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,888
- Listing ID: 9749863
- VIN: JA4AH3AU8JZ601499
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 169,469 KM
Vehicle Description
Features include a 2.0L 4cyl Engine, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Touchscreen with Bluetooth / Satellite Radio, Tire Pressure Monitor, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, and so much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!
