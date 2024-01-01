Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2018 Nissan Altima, available now at Paulette Auto Sales. This sleek grey sedan is powered by a peppy 4-cylinder engine and boasts a comfortable interior with bucket seats and all the features you need for a smooth and enjoyable driving experience.</p><p>This Altima has been meticulously maintained with only 131,109km on the odometer, ensuring years of worry-free driving ahead. It comes packed with features like automatic headlights, keyless entry, power windows, and heated mirrors for added convenience and comfort, while the traction control and anti-lock brakes provide peace of mind on the road.</p><p><strong>Here are five features that will make this Altima stand out from the crowd:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Say goodbye to frosted mirrors on chilly mornings.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> No more fumbling with keys, just unlock and go!</li><li><strong>Automatic Headlights:</strong> Drive with confidence, as your headlights automatically adjust to changing light conditions.</li><li><strong>Power Windows:</strong> Roll down the windows and enjoy the fresh air with ease.</li><li><strong>Traction Control:</strong> Stay in control, even on slick surfaces.</li></ul><p>Visit Paulette Auto Sales today to take this 2018 Nissan Altima for a test drive and see for yourself why its the perfect choice for your next vehicle.</p>

2018 Nissan Altima

131,109 KM

Details Description Features

$16,288

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Nissan Altima

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Altima

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-507-9910

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,288

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
131,109KM
VIN 1N4AL3AP2JC204877

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 131,109 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2018 Nissan Altima, available now at Paulette Auto Sales. This sleek grey sedan is powered by a peppy 4-cylinder engine and boasts a comfortable interior with bucket seats and all the features you need for a smooth and enjoyable driving experience.

This Altima has been meticulously maintained with only 131,109km on the odometer, ensuring years of worry-free driving ahead. It comes packed with features like automatic headlights, keyless entry, power windows, and heated mirrors for added convenience and comfort, while the traction control and anti-lock brakes provide peace of mind on the road.

Here are five features that will make this Altima stand out from the crowd:

  • Heated Mirrors: Say goodbye to frosted mirrors on chilly mornings.
  • Keyless Entry: No more fumbling with keys, just unlock and go!
  • Automatic Headlights: Drive with confidence, as your headlights automatically adjust to changing light conditions.
  • Power Windows: Roll down the windows and enjoy the fresh air with ease.
  • Traction Control: Stay in control, even on slick surfaces.

Visit Paulette Auto Sales today to take this 2018 Nissan Altima for a test drive and see for yourself why it's the perfect choice for your next vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales

Used 2021 Nissan Kicks for sale in Kingston, ON
2021 Nissan Kicks 79,854 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL AUTO for sale in Kingston, ON
2018 Hyundai Elantra GL AUTO 75,215 KM $18,288 + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 1500 for sale in Cornwall, ON
2017 RAM 1500 208,563 KM $17,995 + tax & lic

Email Paulette Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-507-XXXX

(click to show)

613-507-9910

Alternate Numbers
833-241-0443
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,288

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Altima