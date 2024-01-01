$16,288+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Altima
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
$16,288
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 131,109 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2018 Nissan Altima, available now at Paulette Auto Sales. This sleek grey sedan is powered by a peppy 4-cylinder engine and boasts a comfortable interior with bucket seats and all the features you need for a smooth and enjoyable driving experience.
This Altima has been meticulously maintained with only 131,109km on the odometer, ensuring years of worry-free driving ahead. It comes packed with features like automatic headlights, keyless entry, power windows, and heated mirrors for added convenience and comfort, while the traction control and anti-lock brakes provide peace of mind on the road.
Here are five features that will make this Altima stand out from the crowd:
- Heated Mirrors: Say goodbye to frosted mirrors on chilly mornings.
- Keyless Entry: No more fumbling with keys, just unlock and go!
- Automatic Headlights: Drive with confidence, as your headlights automatically adjust to changing light conditions.
- Power Windows: Roll down the windows and enjoy the fresh air with ease.
- Traction Control: Stay in control, even on slick surfaces.
Visit Paulette Auto Sales today to take this 2018 Nissan Altima for a test drive and see for yourself why it's the perfect choice for your next vehicle.
