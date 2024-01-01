$16,288+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Altima
2.5 SV Sedan
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
Certified
$16,288
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 131,109 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Look no further than this 2018 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV Sedan at Paulette Auto Sales! This sleek black beauty boasts a 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth CVT transmission for effortless driving. With 131,109 km on the odometer, this Altima is ready to tackle your daily commute in comfort and style.
Step inside and enjoy the spacious interior featuring comfortable bucket seats, power windows and locks, and a convenient tilt steering wheel. Stay safe and secure with features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags, including side airbags. The Altima also offers added convenience with keyless entry, automatic headlights, and a rear window defroster.
This 2018 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV Sedan offers a great combination of comfort, reliability, and safety features. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a stylish and practical sedan from Paulette Auto Sales!
Here are five of the most sizzle-worthy features:
- Sleek Black Exterior: Turn heads with the timeless elegance of a black sedan.
- Smooth CVT Transmission: Enjoy effortless acceleration and a quiet ride.
- Spacious Interior: Sink into comfortable bucket seats and relax in the roomy cabin.
- Keyless Entry and Power Windows: Experience the convenience of modern features.
- Multiple Safety Features: Drive with peace of mind knowing you're protected by airbags and anti-lock brakes.
