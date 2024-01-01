Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Look no further than this 2018 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV Sedan at Paulette Auto Sales! This sleek black beauty boasts a 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth CVT transmission for effortless driving. With 131,109 km on the odometer, this Altima is ready to tackle your daily commute in comfort and style.</p><p>Step inside and enjoy the spacious interior featuring comfortable bucket seats, power windows and locks, and a convenient tilt steering wheel. Stay safe and secure with features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags, including side airbags. The Altima also offers added convenience with keyless entry, automatic headlights, and a rear window defroster.</p><p>This 2018 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV Sedan offers a great combination of comfort, reliability, and safety features. Dont miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a stylish and practical sedan from Paulette Auto Sales!</p><p>Here are five of the most sizzle-worthy features:</p><ol><li><strong>Sleek Black Exterior:</strong> Turn heads with the timeless elegance of a black sedan.</li><li><strong>Smooth CVT Transmission:</strong> Enjoy effortless acceleration and a quiet ride.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Sink into comfortable bucket seats and relax in the roomy cabin.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry and Power Windows:</strong> Experience the convenience of modern features.</li><li><strong>Multiple Safety Features:</strong> Drive with peace of mind knowing youre protected by airbags and anti-lock brakes.</li></ol><p> </p>

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-507-9910

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 1N4AL3AP2JC204877

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 131,109 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

