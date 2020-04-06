Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Nissan Altima

2.5 SL Tech

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Altima

2.5 SL Tech

Location

James Braden Nissan

790 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 3X9

6135075261

  1. 4844517
  2. 4844517
  3. 4844517
  4. 4844517
  5. 4844517
  6. 4844517
  7. 4844517
  8. 4844517
  9. 4844517
Contact Seller

$17,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 37,403KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4844517
  • Stock #: N2120A
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP2JC134829
Exterior Colour
Glacier White
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Better photos soon! 2.5 SL with all the luxury options. Local 1 owner car that has been loved. Leather heated seats, Sunroof / Moonroof, Gps navigation system, back up camera and more. SL Priced like an SV

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4 Cylinder Engine
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Keyless Start
  • CVT Transmission
  • A/T
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Gasoline Fuel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From James Braden Nissan

2019 Ford Edge SEL
 39,866 KM
$26,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery (Coming Soon)
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

James Braden Nissan

James Braden Nissan

790 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 3X9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613507XXXX

(click to show)

6135075261

Send A Message