$39,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-507-9910
2018 Nissan Armada
SL 4X4 / 8 Passenger Seating / NAV
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-507-9910
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$39,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8920843
- VIN: JN8AY2NC0J9557715
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 105,393 KM
Vehicle Description
Surprisingly luxurious and easy to drive, the 2018 Nissan Armada SL offers ample power, room and utility. With three rows of seats, robust towing limits and sophisticated four-wheel-drive capability, the Armada capably handles both the daily grind and the road less traveled.
Features include a 5.6L V8, 4X4, 8 Passenger Seating, Running Boards, Leather Interior, Navigation, Power Seats, Drivers Memory Seat, Heated Seats and Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Avoidance, Touchscreen, CD Player, Remote Start, Sunroof / Moonroof, Power Rear Liftgate, Backup Camera with Parking Sensors, Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Tow Hitch, and so much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment!
You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!
** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.
** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.