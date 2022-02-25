2018 Nissan Frontier

$35,435 + taxes & licensing 9 6 , 4 5 0 K M Used Get Financing

22H05A VIN: 1N6AD0EV7JN712505

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 22H05A

Mileage 96,450 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Privacy Glass Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Rear View Camera Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Sunroof Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats tilt steering Map Lights Tonneau Cover Navigation System Digital clock Inside Hood Release Convenience Keyless Entry Courtesy Lights Intermittent Wipers Console Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Reclining Seats Windows Rear Defroster Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Comfort Dual Climate Control Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Crew Cab Premium Audio Cloth Interior Center Arm Rest Auxiliary 12v Outlet

