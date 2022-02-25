$35,435+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Frontier
Crew Cab PRO-4X Standard Bed 4x4 Auto Sunroof
96,450KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8356221
- Stock #: 22H05A
- VIN: 1N6AD0EV7JN712505
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 96,450 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Privacy Glass
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
Map Lights
Tonneau Cover
Navigation System
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
Keyless Entry
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Reclining Seats
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Crew Cab
Premium Audio
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
