Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Nissan Frontier

96,450 KM

Details Features

$35,435

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$35,435

+ taxes & licensing

Kingston KIA

613-384-2005

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Frontier

2018 Nissan Frontier

Crew Cab PRO-4X Standard Bed 4x4 Auto Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Frontier

Crew Cab PRO-4X Standard Bed 4x4 Auto Sunroof

Location

Kingston KIA

2820 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 4V2

613-384-2005

  1. 8356221
  2. 8356221
  3. 8356221
  4. 8356221
  5. 8356221
  6. 8356221
  7. 8356221
  8. 8356221
  9. 8356221
  10. 8356221
  11. 8356221
  12. 8356221
  13. 8356221
  14. 8356221
  15. 8356221
  16. 8356221
  17. 8356221
  18. 8356221
  19. 8356221
  20. 8356221
Contact Seller

$35,435

+ taxes & licensing

96,450KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8356221
  • Stock #: 22H05A
  • VIN: 1N6AD0EV7JN712505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 22H05A
  • Mileage 96,450 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Privacy Glass
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
Map Lights
Tonneau Cover
Navigation System
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
Keyless Entry
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Reclining Seats
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Crew Cab
Premium Audio
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kingston KIA

2017 Kia Forte 4dr S...
 68,450 KM
$16,588 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Rogue AW...
 102,895 KM
$19,325 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Rio 4dr Sdn...
 76,710 KM
$12,698 + tax & lic

Email Kingston KIA

Kingston KIA

Kingston KIA

2820 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 4V2

Call Dealer

613-384-XXXX

(click to show)

613-384-2005

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory