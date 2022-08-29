Menu
2018 Nissan Kicks

83,177 KM

Details Description Features

$22,888

+ tax & licensing
$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2018 Nissan Kicks

2018 Nissan Kicks

SV / Clean CarFax / Heated Seats

2018 Nissan Kicks

SV / Clean CarFax / Heated Seats

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

83,177KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9145792
  • VIN: 3N1CP5CU7JL520286

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 83,177 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Nissan Kicks SV is a great choice in a stylish, practical, and efficient subcompact SUV! Charming design, fuel-efficient, and a perky driving experience around town, are highlights for this little SUV.

 

Features include a Fuel Efficient Turbocharged 1.6L Engine, Push Button Start, Alloy Wheels,  Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, and so much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

