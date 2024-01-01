Menu
The 2018 Nissan Murano SV is packed with a 3.5L V6 engine, All-Wheel Drive, 8-way power-adjustable drivers seat, NissanConnect® with Navigation featuring an 8-inch color touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth® hands-free phone and audio streaming, USB ports, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Warning,Rear Cross Traffic Alert and so much more! This is a 1-owner vehicle with a clean CARFAX.

2018 Nissan Murano

84,267 KM

$20,895

+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Murano

SV NAVIGATION - MOONROOF- AWD

2018 Nissan Murano

SV NAVIGATION - MOONROOF- AWD

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
84,267KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AZ2MH8JN180723

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10925A
  • Mileage 84,267 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Nissan Murano SV is packed with a 3.5L V6 engine, All-Wheel Drive, 8-way power-adjustable drivers seat, NissanConnect® with Navigation featuring an 8-inch color touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth® hands-free phone and audio streaming, USB ports, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Warning,Rear Cross Traffic Alert and so much more! This is a 1-owner vehicle with a clean CARFAX.

**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



The above advertised price and payment quote are applicable to finance purchases. Cash pricing is an additional $699. We have done this in an effort to keep our advertised pricing competitive to the market. Please consult your sales professional for further details and an explanation of costs.



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Hollett (Sales) - Extension 104 - Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca




Brian Doyle (Sales and Finance) - Extension 106 - Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Johnston (Director of Awesome Times) - Extension 101 - Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
$20,895

+ taxes & licensing

2018 Nissan Murano