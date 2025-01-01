Menu
2018 Nissan Murano
3.5L SL AWD!!! SUNROOF. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!!

2018 Nissan Murano

85,680 KM

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Murano

3.5L SL AWD!!! SUNROOF. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROU

12407568

2018 Nissan Murano

3.5L SL AWD!!! SUNROOF. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROU

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
85,680KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AZ2MH7JN169003

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 250270
  • Mileage 85,680 KM

3.5L SL AWD!!! SUNROOF. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!!
NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! RICHMOND 1-888-416-2199! OTTAWA (343)429-6444! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Power Steering

CD Player

AWD
CVT

MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

2018 Nissan Murano