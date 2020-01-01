2018 Nissan Murano

Since opening our doors in 2000, Kingston Kia has been providing Kingston and the surrounding area with a world class sales and service experience. We at Kingston Kia are ready

and excited to provide YOU with the car shopping experience you deserve. We pride ourselves on a no pressure sales environment and a fix right service guarantee. As Bill Fellows, Owner and Operator, would say The competition knows us - You should too! Kingston Kia 613-384-2005



Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.