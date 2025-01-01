Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>The 2018 Nissan Pathfinder SL Premium 4WD </strong>comes packed with a 3.5L V6, getting 12.1 city / 8.9 highway fuel economy. 7-passenger capacity with leather-appointed seats, Heated and power-adjustable Front Seats, 8-inch touchscreen with NissanConnect, navigation, SiriusXM, and Bluetoot, Remote engine start, intelligent key with push-button start, motion-activated liftgate, Automatic emergency braking, Rearview camera, Intelligent Around View® Monitor and so much more. This vehicle also comes with a clean CARFAX.</p> <p><strong>PLEASE CALL OR TEXT TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!</strong></p><p>WE FINANCE!! Click through to <a href=http://AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA rel=nofollow>AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA</a> for a quick and secure credit application!</p><p></p><p><strong>Fees Associate with vehicle Purchase at Autohouse</strong></p><p></p><p> All vehicles sold at Autohouse Kingston are subject to a $699 Administration Fee. In order to comply with Ontario Legislation this fee will get a different title depending on the deal structure.</p><p><strong> On Financed Deals: </strong>We must call this a Finance Fee. It will be a separate line item on the documentation. This fee has already been included with any payment quote advertised by Autohouse Kingston.</p><p><strong> On Cash Deals: </strong>We must call this a Cash Purchase Surcharge. It will be added to the selling price of the vehicle on the documentation.</p><p><strong>OMVIC FEE</strong></p><p>Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council <strong>charges each person in Ontario $12.50 when they make a vehicle purchase.</strong> This is added to a compensation fund with OMVIC. Should a motor vehicle dealer act in bad faith or outside of legislative guidelines OMVIC will seek action on the clients behalf.</p><p><strong>Licensing Fee</strong></p><p>Autohouse Kingston will facilitate the registration of your new vehicle with Service Ontario. We simply ask to be reimbursed for the cost of registration. This is a common practice when purchasing a vehicle. <strong>$32 </strong>to attach your existing license plates to your new vehicle. <strong>$59 </strong>to purchase and register new license plates to your new vehicle. Heavy-duty and Commercial Vehicles have varying costs of registration depending on weight and usage.</p><p><strong>Autohouse Kingston Inclusions Explained</strong></p><p><strong>Safety Inspection </strong>Autohouse Kingston will perform an Ontario Safety Standards Inspection on each vehicle at time of sale. Any repairs required to meet Ontario Safety Standards will be done at the expense of Autohouse Kingston and are included in our advertised price.</p><p><strong>Oil Change</strong> Autohouse Kingston will change the engine oil and filter on each vehicle at the time of sale.</p><p><strong>Keys </strong>Autohouse Kingston guarantees at least 1 operational key with each vehicle. In the case that a client would like additional keys they will be made available at our industry wholesale pricing.</p><p><strong>Vehicle History</strong> CarFax Vehicle History Reports are readily available on our website with every vehicle listing. If for some reason this report does now show, just ask. We are happy to provide clients with everything required for them to make an informed decision.</p><p><strong>Fuel & Detail </strong>Each vehicle will be delivered to its new owner with at least half a tank of fuel and will be fully detailed prior to the client taking delivery.</p><p>Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.</p><p>We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!</p><p>Office - 613-634-3262</p><p>Kyle Hollett (Sales) - Extension 104 - Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca</p><p>Tiffany Grant (Finance Manager) - Extension 103 - Cell - 613-328-8229; tiffany@autohousekingston.ca</p><p>**PLEASE CALL OR TEXT TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**</p> <p>WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!<p> <p> <strong> Fees Associate with vehicle Purchase at Autohouse </strong> <p> <p> All vehicles sold at Autohouse Kingston are subject to a $699 Administration Fee. In order to comply with Ontario Legislation this fee will get a different title depending on the deal structure. </p> <p> <strong> On Financed Deals: </strong> We must call this a Finance Fee. It will be a separate line item on the documentation. This fee has already been included with any payment quote advertised by Autohouse Kingston. </p> <p> <strong> On Cash Deals: </strong>We must call this a Cash Purchase Surcharge. It will be added to the selling price of the vehicle on the documentation. </p> <p> <strong> OMVIC FEE </strong> </p> <p> Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council <strong>charges each person in Ontario $12.50 when they make a vehicle purchase.</strong> This is added to a compensation fund with OMVIC. Should a motor vehicle dealer act in bad faith or outside of legislative guidelines OMVIC will seek action on the clients behalf. </p> <p> <strong> Licensing Fee </strong> </p> <p> Autohouse Kingston will facilitate the registration of your new vehicle with Service Ontario. We simply ask to be reimbursed for the cost of registration. This is a common practice when purchasing a vehicle. <strong> $32 </strong> to attach your existing license plates to your new vehicle. <strong> $59 </strong> to purchase and register new license plates to your new vehicle. Heavy-duty and Commercial Vehicles have varying costs of registration depending on weight and usage. <p><strong> Autohouse Kingston Inclusions Explained </strong> </p> <p><strong> Safety Inspection </strong> Autohouse Kingston will perform an Ontario Safety Standards Inspection on each vehicle at time of sale. Any repairs required to meet Ontario Safety Standards will be done at the expense of Autohouse Kingston and are included in our advertised price. </p> <p><strong> Oil Change</strong> Autohouse Kingston will change the engine oil and filter on each vehicle at the time of sale. </p> <p><strong> Keys </strong> Autohouse Kingston guarantees at least 1 operational key with each vehicle. In the case that a client would like additional keys they will be made available at our industry wholesale pricing. </p> <p><strong> Vehicle History</strong> CarFax Vehicle History Reports are readily available on our website with every vehicle listing. If for some reason this report does now show, just ask. We are happy to provide clients with everything required for them to make an informed decision. </p> <p><strong> Fuel & Detail </strong> Each vehicle will be delivered to its new owner with at least half a tank of fuel and will be fully detailed prior to the client taking delivery. </p> <p>Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.</p> <p>We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!</p> <p>Office - 613-634-3262</p> <p>Kyle Hollett (Sales) - Extension 104 - Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca</p> <p>Arham Amirullah (Finance Manager) - Extension 103 - Cell - 613-360-2780; arham@autohousekingston.ca</p>

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

182,804 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

SL Premium 3RD ROW SEATING - LEATHER - DUAL MOONROOF

Watch This Vehicle
12492142

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

SL Premium 3RD ROW SEATING - LEATHER - DUAL MOONROOF

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

  1. 12492142
  2. 12492142
  3. 12492142
  4. 12492142
  5. 12492142
  6. 12492142
  7. 12492142
  8. 12492142
  9. 12492142
  10. 12492142
  11. 12492142
  12. 12492142
  13. 12492142
  14. 12492142
  15. 12492142
  16. 12492142
  17. 12492142
  18. 12492142
  19. 12492142
  20. 12492142
  21. 12492142
  22. 12492142
  23. 12492142
  24. 12492142
  25. 12492142
  26. 12492142
  27. 12492142
  28. 12492142
  29. 12492142
  30. 12492142
  31. 12492142
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
182,804KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1DR2MM5JC662250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 11272
  • Mileage 182,804 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Nissan Pathfinder SL Premium 4WD comes packed with a 3.5L V6, getting 12.1 city / 8.9 highway fuel economy. 7-passenger capacity with leather-appointed seats, Heated and power-adjustable Front Seats, 8-inch touchscreen with NissanConnect, navigation, SiriusXM, and Bluetoot, Remote engine start, intelligent key with push-button start, motion-activated liftgate, Automatic emergency braking, Rearview camera, Intelligent Around View® Monitor and so much more. This vehicle also comes with a clean CARFAX.


PLEASE CALL OR TEXT TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!

WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!

Fees Associate with vehicle Purchase at Autohouse

All vehicles sold at Autohouse Kingston are subject to a $699 Administration Fee. In order to comply with Ontario Legislation this fee will get a different title depending on the deal structure.

On Financed Deals: We must call this a Finance Fee. It will be a separate line item on the documentation. This fee has already been included with any payment quote advertised by Autohouse Kingston.

On Cash Deals: We must call this a Cash Purchase Surcharge. It will be added to the selling price of the vehicle on the documentation.

OMVIC FEE

Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council charges each person in Ontario $12.50 when they make a vehicle purchase. This is added to a compensation fund with OMVIC. Should a motor vehicle dealer act in bad faith or outside of legislative guidelines OMVIC will seek action on the clients behalf.

Licensing Fee

Autohouse Kingston will facilitate the registration of your new vehicle with Service Ontario. We simply ask to be reimbursed for the cost of registration. This is a common practice when purchasing a vehicle. $32 to attach your existing license plates to your new vehicle. $59 to purchase and register new license plates to your new vehicle. Heavy-duty and Commercial Vehicles have varying costs of registration depending on weight and usage.

Autohouse Kingston Inclusions Explained

Safety Inspection Autohouse Kingston will perform an Ontario Safety Standards Inspection on each vehicle at time of sale. Any repairs required to meet Ontario Safety Standards will be done at the expense of Autohouse Kingston and are included in our advertised price.

Oil Change Autohouse Kingston will change the engine oil and filter on each vehicle at the time of sale.

Keys Autohouse Kingston guarantees at least 1 operational key with each vehicle. In the case that a client would like additional keys they will be made available at our industry wholesale pricing.

Vehicle History CarFax Vehicle History Reports are readily available on our website with every vehicle listing. If for some reason this report does now show, just ask. We are happy to provide clients with everything required for them to make an informed decision.

Fuel & Detail Each vehicle will be delivered to its new owner with at least half a tank of fuel and will be fully detailed prior to the client taking delivery.

Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.

We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!

Office - 613-634-3262

Kyle Hollett (Sales) - Extension 104 - Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca

Tiffany Grant (Finance Manager) - Extension 103 - Cell - 613-328-8229; tiffany@autohousekingston.ca

**PLEASE CALL OR TEXT TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



Fees Associate with vehicle Purchase at Autohouse


All vehicles sold at Autohouse Kingston are subject to a $699 Administration Fee. In order to comply with Ontario Legislation this fee will get a different title depending on the deal structure.


On Financed Deals: We must call this a Finance Fee. It will be a separate line item on the documentation. This fee has already been included with any payment quote advertised by Autohouse Kingston.


On Cash Deals: We must call this a Cash Purchase Surcharge. It will be added to the selling price of the vehicle on the documentation.



OMVIC FEE


Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council charges each person in Ontario $12.50 when they make a vehicle purchase. This is added to a compensation fund with OMVIC. Should a motor vehicle dealer act in bad faith or outside of legislative guidelines OMVIC will seek action on the clients behalf.



Licensing Fee


Autohouse Kingston will facilitate the registration of your new vehicle with Service Ontario. We simply ask to be reimbursed for the cost of registration. This is a common practice when purchasing a vehicle. $32 to attach your existing license plates to your new vehicle. $59 to purchase and register new license plates to your new vehicle. Heavy-duty and Commercial Vehicles have varying costs of registration depending on weight and usage.


Autohouse Kingston Inclusions Explained


Safety Inspection Autohouse Kingston will perform an Ontario Safety Standards Inspection on each vehicle at time of sale. Any repairs required to meet Ontario Safety Standards will be done at the expense of Autohouse Kingston and are included in our advertised price.


Oil Change Autohouse Kingston will change the engine oil and filter on each vehicle at the time of sale.


Keys Autohouse Kingston guarantees at least 1 operational key with each vehicle. In the case that a client would like additional keys they will be made available at our industry wholesale pricing.


Vehicle History CarFax Vehicle History Reports are readily available on our website with every vehicle listing. If for some reason this report does now show, just ask. We are happy to provide clients with everything required for them to make an informed decision.


Fuel & Detail Each vehicle will be delivered to its new owner with at least half a tank of fuel and will be fully detailed prior to the client taking delivery.




Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!




Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Hollett (Sales) - Extension 104 - Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca




Arham Amirullah (Finance Manager) - Extension 103 - Cell - 613-360-2780; arham@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Navigation System

Additional Features

4x4
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autohouse Kingston

Used 2017 Nissan Murano SV NAVIGATION - PANORAMIC MOONROOF - REMOTE START for sale in Kingston, ON
2017 Nissan Murano SV NAVIGATION - PANORAMIC MOONROOF - REMOTE START 124,621 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Pathfinder SL Premium 3RD ROW SEATING - LEATHER - DUAL MOONROOF for sale in Kingston, ON
2018 Nissan Pathfinder SL Premium 3RD ROW SEATING - LEATHER - DUAL MOONROOF 182,804 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Forte LX BACKUP CAM - APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO - LANE KEEP ASSIST for sale in Kingston, ON
2021 Kia Forte LX BACKUP CAM - APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO - LANE KEEP ASSIST 51,505 KM $19,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Autohouse Kingston

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-634-XXXX

(click to show)

613-634-3262

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2018 Nissan Pathfinder