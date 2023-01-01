$21,888+ tax & licensing
613-507-9910
2018 Nissan Qashqai
SL AWD / Clean CarFax / Safety Package
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,888
- Listing ID: 10120425
- VIN: JN1BJ1CR3JW262005
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 155,690 KM
Vehicle Description
Features include a 2.0L Engine, All-Wheel Drive, Leather Seats, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Avoidance, Dual Climate Control, Power Driver's Seat, Heated Seats and Wheel, CD Player, Blind Spot Monitor, Backup Camera, Push Button Start, Remote Start, Fog Lights, Touchscreen with Apple CarPlay / Android Auto / Bluetooth / Satellite Radio, and much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Vehicle Features
