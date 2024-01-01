Menu
SV AWD!! MOONROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. 17 ALLOYS. BLUETOOTH. CARPLAY. PWR SEAT. LANE/BLIND SPOT ASSIST. DUAL A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. REMOTE START.

2018 Nissan Qashqai

72,780 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Qashqai

SV AWD!! MOONROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. 17" ALLOYS. BLUETOOTH. CARPLAY. PWR SEAT. LANE/BL

2018 Nissan Qashqai

SV AWD!! MOONROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. 17" ALLOYS. BLUETOOTH. CARPLAY. PWR SEAT. LANE/BL

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
72,780KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN1BJ1CR0JW257490

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 240279
  • Mileage 72,780 KM

Vehicle Description

SV AWD!! MOONROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. 17" ALLOYS. BLUETOOTH. CARPLAY. PWR SEAT. LANE/BLIND SPOT ASSIST. DUAL A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. REMOTE START. MADE FOR YOU!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

2018 Nissan Qashqai