Looking for the room and capability of an SUV with the efficiency and driveability of a car? This versatile Nissan Rogue is the best of both worlds. This 2018 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kingston. <br> <br>Take on a bigger, bolder world. Get there in a compact crossover that brings a stylish look to consistent capability. Load up in a snap with an interior that adapts for adventure. Excellent safety ratings let you enjoy the drive with confidence while great fuel economy lets your adventure go further. Slide into gear and explore a life of possibilities in this Nissan Rogue. It gives you more than you expect and everything you deserve. This SUV has 104,357 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

2018 Nissan Rogue

104,357 KM

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

Looking for the room and capability of an SUV with the efficiency and driveability of a car? This versatile Nissan Rogue is the best of both worlds. This 2018 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

Take on a bigger, bolder world. Get there in a compact crossover that brings a stylish look to consistent capability. Load up in a snap with an interior that adapts for adventure. Excellent safety ratings let you enjoy the drive with confidence while great fuel economy lets your adventure go further. Slide into gear and explore a life of possibilities in this Nissan Rogue. It gives you more than you expect and everything you deserve. This SUV has 104,357 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Cross-Traffic Alert, A/C, Heated Steering Wheel, Climate Control, Intermittent Wipers, Back-Up Camera, Driver Air Bag, Fog Lamps, Tires - Front Performance, Cruise Control, Bucket Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, All Wheel Driv...

