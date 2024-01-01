Menu
2018 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD!! HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. 17" ALLOYS. BLUETOOTH. CARPLAY. PWR SEAT. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. REMOTE START. KEYLESS ENTRY. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP.

2018 Nissan Rogue

58,633 KM

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD!! HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. 17" ALLOYS. BLUETOOTH. CARPLAY. PWR SEAT. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. REMO

2018 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD!! HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. 17" ALLOYS. BLUETOOTH. CARPLAY. PWR SEAT. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. REMO

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
58,633KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV4JC821174

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 240272
  • Mileage 58,633 KM

Vehicle Description

SV AWD!! HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. 17" ALLOYS. BLUETOOTH. CARPLAY. PWR SEAT. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. REMOTE START. KEYLESS ENTRY. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. BUY NOW!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

2018 Nissan Rogue