2.5L SV AWD!! PANOROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. PWR SEATS. 17 ALLOYS. DUAL A/C. CRUISE. KEYLESS ENTRY. PWR GROUP.

2018 Nissan Rogue

82,590 KM

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Rogue

2.5L SV AWD!! PANOROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. PWR SEATS. 17" ALLOYS. DUAL A/C. CRUISE. KEYLESS E

2018 Nissan Rogue

2.5L SV AWD!! PANOROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. PWR SEATS. 17" ALLOYS. DUAL A/C. CRUISE. KEYLESS E

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
82,590KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV4JC746279

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 240497
  • Mileage 82,590 KM

Vehicle Description

2.5L SV AWD!! PANOROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. PWR SEATS. 17" ALLOYS. DUAL A/C. CRUISE. KEYLESS ENTRY. PWR GROUP.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

2018 Nissan Rogue