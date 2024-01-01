Menu
The 2018 Nissan Rogue SV is packed with 6-way power drivers seat with power lumbar support, 7-inch touchscreen display with NissanConnect®, Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth® hands-free phone system, Nissan Safety Shield® 360, Lane Departure Warning, Rearview Monitor and so much more! This vehicle also comes with a clean carfax!

2018 Nissan Rogue

144,273 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Rogue

SV NISSAN CONNECT - APPLE/ ANDROID COMPATIBLE - LANE DEPARTURE WARNING

2018 Nissan Rogue

SV NISSAN CONNECT - APPLE/ ANDROID COMPATIBLE - LANE DEPARTURE WARNING

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
144,273KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MT7JC820065

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10592
  • Mileage 144,273 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

CVT

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2018 Nissan Rogue