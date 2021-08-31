Menu
2018 Nissan Rogue

64,844 KM

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

SL LEATHER, PANOROOF, NAV. HEATED SEATS!!

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

64,844KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7777026
  • Stock #: 210772
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV7JC779924

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 64,844 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER, PANOROOF, NAV. HEATED SEATS, LOADED SL BEAUTY!! DONT MISS IT!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
CVT

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

