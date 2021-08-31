2018 Nissan Rogue

$26,995 + taxes & licensing 6 4 , 8 4 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7777026

7777026 Stock #: 210772

210772 VIN: 5N1AT2MV7JC779924

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 64,844 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.