2018 Nissan Rogue

68,600 KM

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
SV AWD - BACK UP CAM - CLEAN CARFAX

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

68,600KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Stock #: 10128
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MVXJC702206

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,600 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Rogue SV offers an eight-way power driver's seat with two-way lumbar support, cloth upholstery with heated front seats for those cold, winter mornings and nights, AWD to get you through the snow, Back up cam, USB and hands free connectivity and a Clean CARFAX report!

BALANCE OF NISSAN MANUFACTURER WARRANTY REMAINING


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO ENSURE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND TO SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and providefamily-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

