2018 Nissan Rogue
SV
Location
624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3
46,276KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9290584
- Stock #: 793197
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV6JC793197
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 46,276 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Privacy Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Map Lights
remote start
Navigation System
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
Keyless Entry
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Reclining Seats
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3