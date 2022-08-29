Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Nissan Rogue

46,276 KM

Details Features

$26,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,495

+ taxes & licensing

Ashie Motor Sales

613-532-6947

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Rogue

2018 Nissan Rogue

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

Ashie Motor Sales

624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3

613-532-6947

  1. 9290584
  2. 9290584
  3. 9290584
  4. 9290584
  5. 9290584
  6. 9290584
  7. 9290584
  8. 9290584
  9. 9290584
  10. 9290584
  11. 9290584
  12. 9290584
  13. 9290584
  14. 9290584
  15. 9290584
  16. 9290584
  17. 9290584
  18. 9290584
  19. 9290584
  20. 9290584
  21. 9290584
  22. 9290584
  23. 9290584
  24. 9290584
  25. 9290584
  26. 9290584
  27. 9290584
  28. 9290584
  29. 9290584
  30. 9290584
  31. 9290584
  32. 9290584
Contact Seller

$26,495

+ taxes & licensing

46,276KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9290584
  • Stock #: 793197
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV6JC793197

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 793197
  • Mileage 46,276 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Privacy Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Map Lights
remote start
Navigation System
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
Keyless Entry
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Reclining Seats
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ashie Motor Sales

2018 Nissan Rogue SV
 46,276 KM
$26,495 + tax & lic
2019 Subaru Impreza ...
 85,381 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-9 AWD ...
 59,553 KM
$30,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ashie Motor Sales

Ashie Motor Sales

Ashie Motor Sales

624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3

Call Dealer

613-532-XXXX

(click to show)

613-532-6947

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory