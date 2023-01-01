$17,400+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Rogue
AWD SL w/ProPILOT Assist
Location
3-1654 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
96,404KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9492640
- VIN: JN8AT2MV3JW346835
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 96,404 KM
Vehicle Description
Come check out this 2018 Nissan Rogue Sl w/ Propilot assist. It has a panoramic sunroof, two tones saddle brown and black interior, touch screen, navagation, back up camera, apple car play, bose sound system, power windows, power locks, power seat. bluetooth, cruise, steering wheel controls, heated steering wheel and much more.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
