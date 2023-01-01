Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Nissan Rogue

96,404 KM

Details Description Features

$17,400

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,400

+ taxes & licensing

Hallam Auto Sales

613-634-9501

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Rogue

2018 Nissan Rogue

AWD SL w/ProPILOT Assist

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Rogue

AWD SL w/ProPILOT Assist

Location

Hallam Auto Sales

3-1654 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X9

613-634-9501

  1. 1673977817
  2. 1673977818
  3. 1673977816
  4. 1673977816
  5. 1673977818
  6. 1673977818
  7. 1673977818
  8. 1673977817
  9. 1673977817
  10. 1673977817
  11. 1673977817
  12. 1673977818
  13. 1673977817
  14. 1673977817
  15. 1673977816
  16. 1673977815
  17. 1673977815
  18. 1673977816
  19. 1673977816
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,400

+ taxes & licensing

96,404KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9492640
  • VIN: JN8AT2MV3JW346835

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 96,404 KM

Vehicle Description

Come check out this 2018 Nissan Rogue Sl w/ Propilot assist. It has a panoramic sunroof, two tones saddle brown and black interior, touch screen, navagation, back up camera, apple car play, bose sound system, power windows, power locks, power seat. bluetooth, cruise, steering wheel controls, heated steering wheel and much more.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Hallam Auto Sales

2018 Nissan Rogue AW...
 96,404 KM
$17,400 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Forte EX IVT
 99,024 KM
$21,400 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 138,556 KM
$37,900 + tax & lic

Email Hallam Auto Sales

Hallam Auto Sales

Hallam Auto Sales

3-1654 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X9

Call Dealer

613-634-XXXX

(click to show)

613-634-9501

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory