2018 Nissan Titan

171,512 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

XD

XD

Location

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

$CALL

171,512KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8470845
  • Stock #: 60851
  • VIN: 1N6BA1F44JN522041

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Mileage 171,512 KM

Vehicle Description

This Nissan Titan XD is a top choice in a very competitive field of heavy-duty pickup trucks. This 2018 Nissan Titan XD is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

With this Nissan Titan XD, you've got the tools you need for every job. You get awesome capability with epic towing capacity. This truck is held together by a massive chassis and commercially proven components underneath and a smart, spacious cabin up top. This Titan XD has the sense of a light-duty with the heart of a heavy-duty. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 171,512 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

Four Wheel Drive, Turbocharged, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, ABS, Sliding Rear Window, AM/FM Stereo, Rear Bench Seat, Auxiliary Audio Input, Brake Assist, Conventional Spare Tire, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Engine Immobilizer, Sec...

