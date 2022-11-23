Menu
2018 Nissan Titan

71,075 KM

Details Description Features

$36,998

+ tax & licensing
XD SV 4x4 Crew Cab

Location

8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

71,075KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9391723
  • VIN: 1N6AA1F30JN528535

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 71,075 KM

Vehicle Description

Lifted Titan

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Keyless Ignition

8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8

