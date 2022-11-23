$36,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$36,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vendde
678-607-9019
2018 Nissan Titan
2018 Nissan Titan
XD SV 4x4 Crew Cab
Location
Vendde
8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8
678-607-9019
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$36,998
+ taxes & licensing
71,075KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9391723
- Stock #: 001166
- VIN: 1N6AA1F30JN528535
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 001166
- Mileage 71,075 KM
Vehicle Description
Lifted Titan
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Keyless Ignition
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Vendde
Vendde
8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8