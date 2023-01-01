$29,888+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Titan
SV Midnight Edition / NAV / Tow Package / V8
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9447454
- VIN: 1N6AA1E53JN518536
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 112,589 KM
Vehicle Description
The Midnight Edition was new for 2018, advancing a now common “blacked out” look found on special editions of most full-size pickup trucks. Here, you will find a body-color grille with dark insert, dark headlamps, black fog lamp finisher, black exterior badging, black mirrors and door handles, 20-inch black wheels, body color front and rear bumpers, black step rails and a dark charcoal interior trim.
Features include a 5.6L V8, 4X4, Midnight Edition, Bed Liner, Tow Package, Navigation, Running Boards, Heated Seats, CD Player, Push Button Start, Backup Camera, Heated Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Blind Spot Intervention, Air Suspension, and so much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!
Vehicle Features
