2018 Nissan Titan

112,589 KM

Details Description Features

$29,888

+ tax & licensing
$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2018 Nissan Titan

2018 Nissan Titan

SV Midnight Edition / NAV / Tow Package / V8

2018 Nissan Titan

SV Midnight Edition / NAV / Tow Package / V8

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

112,589KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9447454
  • VIN: 1N6AA1E53JN518536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,589 KM

Vehicle Description

The Midnight Edition was new for 2018, advancing a now common “blacked out” look found on special editions of most full-size pickup trucks. Here, you will find a body-color grille with dark insert, dark headlamps, black fog lamp finisher, black exterior badging, black mirrors and door handles, 20-inch black wheels, body color front and rear bumpers, black step rails and a dark charcoal interior trim.

 

Features include a 5.6L V8, 4X4, Midnight Edition, Bed Liner, Tow Package, Navigation, Running Boards, Heated Seats, CD Player, Push Button Start, Backup Camera, Heated Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Blind Spot Intervention, Air Suspension, and so much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

