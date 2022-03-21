Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Porsche 911

53,979 KM

Details Description Features

$162,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$162,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
2018 Porsche 911

2018 Porsche 911

Carrera GTS / Clean CarFax / 450HP

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Porsche 911

Carrera GTS / Clean CarFax / 450HP

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$162,888

+ taxes & licensing

53,979KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8817983
  • VIN: WP0AB2A96JS122794

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 53,979 KM

Vehicle Description

Performance and styling make the 2018 Carrera GTS the perfect all-around Porsche 911! The rear-mounted 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged six-cylinder boxer pushes out 450 horsepower and 405 pound-feet of torque, what a ride!

 

Features include a 450HP 3.0L Twin Turbo V6, Rear Wheel Drive, Black 20-inch Center-Locking Forged Aluminum Wheels, Leather Sport Seats, Power Spoiler, Navigation, Power Seats, CD Player, Dual Climate Control, Sunroof / Moonroof, Heated Seats, and so much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment! 

 

You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!

 

** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.

 

** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales

2013 Ford F-150 FX4 ...
 216,261 KM
$19,888 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Tacoma 4...
 180,154 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Wrangler S...
 21,590 KM
$53,288 + tax & lic

Email Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-507-XXXX

(click to show)

613-507-9910

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory