2018 Porsche 911
Carrera GTS / Clean CarFax / 450HP
- Listing ID: 8817983
- VIN: WP0AB2A96JS122794
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 53,979 KM
Vehicle Description
Performance and styling make the 2018 Carrera GTS the perfect all-around Porsche 911! The rear-mounted 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged six-cylinder boxer pushes out 450 horsepower and 405 pound-feet of torque, what a ride!
Features include a 450HP 3.0L Twin Turbo V6, Rear Wheel Drive, Black 20-inch Center-Locking Forged Aluminum Wheels, Leather Sport Seats, Power Spoiler, Navigation, Power Seats, CD Player, Dual Climate Control, Sunroof / Moonroof, Heated Seats, and so much more!
Vehicle Features
